Walleye Trading LLC Purchases New Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1,226.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 221,903 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,377,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 112,129 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

