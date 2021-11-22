Walleye Trading LLC Sells 26,253 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 49.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 8,029,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 538,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,375,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,430,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HIO opened at $5.22 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.