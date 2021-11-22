Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.40 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $172.09 million and $7.40 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.51 or 0.00233865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.98 or 0.00894757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00076424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,628,247 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

