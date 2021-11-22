Warburg Research Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.50 ($86.93).

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €75.20 ($85.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €61.70 ($70.11) and a 1 year high of €80.90 ($91.93). The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.45.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

