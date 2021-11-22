WAX Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and $372.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028467 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,810,616,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,854,547 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

