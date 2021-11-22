WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $62.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.