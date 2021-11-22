WC Walker & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 112,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $117.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.42. The firm has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

