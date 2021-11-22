WC Walker & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $112.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.74. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.