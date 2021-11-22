WC Walker & Associates Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.0% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $679.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $635.96 and its 200 day moving average is $562.73. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

