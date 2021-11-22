WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

