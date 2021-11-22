Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.