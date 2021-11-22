Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $500,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $230.00 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.