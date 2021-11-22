Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,594,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 439,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 335,775 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUN opened at $48.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

