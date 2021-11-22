Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $582,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

