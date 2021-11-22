Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $592,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 261,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 139,267 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period.

SPTL opened at $42.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

