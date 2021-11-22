Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $92.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $93.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

