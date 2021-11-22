Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Solar’s third-quarter 2021 results were dismal, with both its earnings and sales lagging the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. First Solar aims to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. The company's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

11/9/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $123.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $123.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/7/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $108.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,838,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,843,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in First Solar by 120.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

