Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

WB opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weibo will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

