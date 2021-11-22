Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.51.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.12. 3,026,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 227.06, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.