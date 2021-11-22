Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,877,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of KeyCorp worth $38,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.