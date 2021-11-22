Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $39.21 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,490 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

