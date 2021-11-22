Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 233,780 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,596,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

