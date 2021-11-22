Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $181.57 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

