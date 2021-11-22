Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Joint were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Joint in the first quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Joint by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 62,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 33.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Joint by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $93.70 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

