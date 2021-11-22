Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 397.4% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $444.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

