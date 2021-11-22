Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 30,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $190.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.