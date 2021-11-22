Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

NYSE ANTM opened at $415.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

