Western Forest Products Inc. (WFSTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on December 17th

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

WFSTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.48.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

