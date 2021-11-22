Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.95.

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

WPM stock traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.19. 342,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

