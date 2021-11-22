Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $39.80. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14.

Whitbread Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.