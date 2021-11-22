Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Declares $0.10 Interim Dividend

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other Whitefield news, insider Jenelle Webster bought 13,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.56 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of A$74,960.75 ($53,543.39).

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

