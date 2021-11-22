WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 83.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

