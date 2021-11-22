Windward Capital Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV stock opened at $100.06 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.