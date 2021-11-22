Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 205 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,247 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $71.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.61 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.