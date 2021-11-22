Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WIX traded down $9.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.04. 1,402,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.04. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

