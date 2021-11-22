Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WZZZY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock remained flat at $$16.40 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

