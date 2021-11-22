Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

WZZZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS WZZZY remained flat at $$16.40 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

