WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after acquiring an additional 203,293 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.51. 15,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,181. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

