WJ Wealth Management LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.49. 18,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,565. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $183.37 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.73 and a 200 day moving average of $226.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

