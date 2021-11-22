WJ Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.61 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.4% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after buying an additional 154,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,659. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.35 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.