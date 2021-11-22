WJ Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of GD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,033. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

