WJ Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 537,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,086,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,561,000 after acquiring an additional 150,218 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.31. 14,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,096. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67.

