Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of FLNC opened at $35.80 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

