Woodcoin Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $618,078.46 and $59,920.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,026.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.40 or 0.07334098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.15 or 0.00370266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.71 or 0.00986745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00086023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.63 or 0.00407937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00271002 BTC.

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

