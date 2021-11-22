Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in October

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 626.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $983,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 144.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WF traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.83. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

