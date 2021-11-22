Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.46.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $286.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.44. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.86 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,592.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

