Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Short Interest Down 21.8% in October

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 14th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

