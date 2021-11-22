Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,892 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises approximately 1.6% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $136,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded up $6.99 on Monday, reaching $227.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,863. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $223.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day moving average of $149.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

