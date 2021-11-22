Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 380,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.