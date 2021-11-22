XMON (XMON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $130,278.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14,992.82 or 0.26326438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XMON has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $22.41 million and $130,278.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.07 or 0.07231069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,752.80 or 0.99654286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

